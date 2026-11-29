Security teams have recovered 20 assorted rifles, 20 magazines and 119 rounds of ammunition in Porro Location, Samburu West Sub-County, in an operation aimed at tackling the proliferation of illegal firearms.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the recovery was made on Saturday, November 28, as security agencies intensified efforts to improve safety and prevent conflicts in Samburu County.

In a statement, the police said sustained community engagement and cooperation remained central to efforts to address the spread of illegal firearms in the region.

The service noted that recovering illicit weapons was part of its ongoing efforts to remove dangerous firearms from circulation, prevent conflict and protect local communities.

“For the National Police Service, the recovery of illegal firearms remains a continuous undertaking aimed at removing illicit weapons from circulation, preventing conflict and safeguarding communities from the threats they pose,” the police said.

The NPS urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by sharing information about suspicious activities that could threaten public safety.

The latest recovery forms part of broader security efforts to curb the circulation of illegal firearms and strengthen peace in areas affected by insecurity.