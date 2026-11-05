Bayern-Ajax match tickets to go on sale at Sh2,500 ahead of Talanta Stadium inauguration

Tickets for the historic football match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side AFC Ajax will go on sale on Thursday, November 5, at 6pm, with prices starting at Sh2,500.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced that tickets would be sold exclusively through the official Talanta Sports City website, with sales taking place in phases across different seating categories.

The January 5, 2027, encounter will officially inaugurate the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City, marking a major milestone in Kenya’s sporting infrastructure development.

Mvurya urged supporters to purchase tickets only through official channels and make payments to verified accounts to avoid fraudulent transactions, warning that availability in sold-out categories would not be guaranteed during subsequent sales phases.

Skyboxes and premium hospitality packages will also be available, offering exclusive matchday experiences. Enquiries and bookings for the packages will be handled through a dedicated hospitality platform.

The Cabinet Secretary said preparations for the international encounter were at an advanced stage, with organisers planning a 12-hour fan festival, international entertainment performances, dedicated concierge services and other activities.

He disclosed that the event would be fully funded through private-sector support, reflecting growing corporate confidence in Kenya’s sports industry and its commercial potential.

Mvurya further confirmed that both Bayern Munich and Ajax had made written commitments to field their strongest possible first-team line-ups.

He clarified that the fixture would not be a legends’ match or an academy-team exhibition, but an encounter featuring the clubs’ senior players.

President William Ruto announced the January 5 fixture last week, describing it as a historic milestone in Kenya’s ambition to establish itself as a leading destination for international sporting events.

The match will also serve as a critical test of Kenya’s preparedness to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

According to Mvurya, the event will provide an opportunity to assess stadium operations, security arrangements, transport systems, hospitality services and crowd management under international match conditions.

He said the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee had been directed to lead preparations in collaboration with government ministries, agencies, sports stakeholders and private-sector partners.

The government expects the event to promote sports tourism, attract investment and unlock economic opportunities while showcasing Kenya’s capacity to host major international sporting competitions.

Mvurya invited Kenyans and international football fans to attend the inauguration, saying the government was determined to deliver an exceptional sporting and entertainment experience.