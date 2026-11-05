Rafał Trzaskowski Siblings: Getting to Know Piotr Ferster

Rafał Kazimierz Trzaskowski was born on 17 January 1972 in Warsaw, Poland.

He is a Polish politician, political scientist and local government leader who has served as Mayor of Warsaw since November 2018.

He is the son of the jazz pianist and composer Andrzej Trzaskowski and Teresa Trzaskowska (née Arens).

He grew up on Warsaw’s Old Town and later studied international relations and English philology at the University of Warsaw, graduating in 1996.

He went on to complete European studies at the College of Europe in Natolin and obtained a PhD in political science from the University of Warsaw in 2004.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rafał has one half-brother, Piotr Ferster, who is considerably older.

Piotr is the son of Teresa Trzaskowska from her first marriage and later served for many years as director of the renowned Piwnica pod Baranami cabaret in Kraków.

The two maintained a close relationship, with Piotr acting as an important figure in Rafał’s younger years.

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Career

After completing his studies, Trzaskowski worked as an analyst specialising in European affairs, taught at academic institutions including Collegium Civitas and the National School of Public Administration, and gained experience as a simultaneous interpreter.

He entered politics with Civic Platform and was elected to the European Parliament in 2009, where he focused on institutional reform, the EU budget and the digital agenda.

In 2013 he was appointed Minister of Administration and Digitization in Donald Tusk’s government, dealing with cybersecurity, digital access and coordination of provincial governors.

He later served as a deputy minister responsible for European affairs.

In 2015 he was elected to the Sejm.

In 2018 he ran successfully for Mayor of Warsaw, winning in the first round, and was re-elected in subsequent local elections.

He has also been a prominent national opposition figure and a presidential candidate.

Accolades

Trzaskowski was made a Knight of the Legion of Honour by France in 2017 in recognition of his contributions to European cooperation and Franco-Polish relations.

His academic credentials include a doctoral degree and periods of study or research at Oxford University and the European Union Institute for Security Studies.

His repeated electoral successes as Mayor of Warsaw and his roles in national and European institutions constitute the principal public recognition of his political career.