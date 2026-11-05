Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football.

The 41-year-old Portugal legend has brought an end to his glittering 23-year career for his country after a record-breaking 146 goals in 243 caps .

Ronaldo took to social media to confirm the decision on Thursday morning, with the caption “Portugal will always be in me.”

The decision comes after a fall-out with head coach Jorge Jesus in the previous international break.

He said: “Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal.

“The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts.

“I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world.

Ronaldo thanked his teammates, coaches, family and Portuguese supporters around the world, reflecting on the sacrifices, victories, and defeats throughout his international career.

“Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever.”