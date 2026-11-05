Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, known as Abdul El-Sayed, was born on 31 October 1984 in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

He is an American physician, epidemiologist, public health administrator and politician.

The son of Egyptian immigrant parents, he was raised primarily in the Detroit metropolitan area by his father, Mohamed El-Sayed, a mechanical engineer and former professor, and his stepmother, Jacqueline.

El-Sayed graduated from Bloomfield Hills Andover High School, earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and political science from the University of Michigan, received a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, and obtained his medical degree from Columbia University.

A progressive Democrat, he was elected to the United States Senate from Michigan in 2026 and is set to become the first Muslim member of the Senate.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Abdul has one sister, Eman Abdelhadi.

El-Sayed’s and his half-sister share the same mother, Fatten Elkomy, but have different fathers. She is a sociologist and professor at the University of Chicago.

Career

After completing his education, El-Sayed joined the faculty at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health as an assistant professor of epidemiology.

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In 2015 he was appointed executive director of the Detroit Health Department, one of the youngest people to lead a major American city’s health agency.

During his tenure he focused on childhood lead exposure, access to healthcare and other public health challenges in a city recovering from financial crisis.

He left the post in 2017 to run for governor of Michigan, finishing second in the 2018 Democratic primary.

He later returned to public service as director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

In 2026 he won the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate from Michigan and went on to win the general election.

Throughout his career he has combined academic work, public health administration and progressive political advocacy centred on health equity, economic opportunity and social justice.

Accolades

El-Sayed was selected as a Rhodes Scholar, enabling his doctoral studies at Oxford.

He has received recognition for his public health leadership, including being named a Public Official of the Year by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters and receiving a Bicentennial Alumni Award from the University of Michigan.

His academic and professional achievements, together with his successful 2026 Senate campaign, form the principal public recognition of his work in medicine, epidemiology and politics.