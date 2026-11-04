Four way showdown for Robs Magic Rally Raid Championship

This weekend sees the final round of the 2026 Rob’s Magic Rally Raid Championship, which will roar into action on Saturday at the Soysambu Wildlife Conservancy.

An entry of 25 competitors, on bikes, quads, cars and buggies are entered for this 220km cross country motor race.

The top 4 competitors, Ian Duncan (the reigning champion), Ross Field (a multiple champion on bikes and cars), as well as Robbie Calder and Chinu Matharu, are all separated by only a handful of points. The strategy is simple – the winner takes the title!

The 2026 Rob’s Magic Rally Raid Championship has taken competitors across Kenya for the four round series and has raised over ksh3 million for various wildlife conservancies around the country.

Action starts at 2pm on Saturday, with spectator locations available on our social media – Rally Raid Kenya.