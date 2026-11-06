Worker dies after falling while installing billboard along Olenguruone Road

A man died after falling from a height while installing a billboard along Olenguruone Road near Lavington Girls’ High School in Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Paul Katami, was mounting a billboard banner alongside a colleague when he reportedly slipped and fell onto the road on Thursday, November 5.

Upon arrival, officers found Katami lying dead on the road, with blood oozing from his head.

Police established that he had sustained serious head injuries and a fracture to his left leg following the fall. He died at the scene.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators before the body was moved to City Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

And three construction workers sustained minor injuries after a bridge under construction collapsed at Mukuru kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The incident occurred at around 3.10pm on Thursday, November 5, at a construction site operated by SMI Construction Company near the railway line.

According to police, the bridge was being constructed across a river running beneath the railway corridor when it suddenly collapsed, prompting workers at the site to flee.

Police officers who visited the scene established that approximately 25 workers were at the construction site when the structure gave way.

Three workers sustained injuries while attempting to escape the collapsing structure.

Construction works were immediately halted following the incident.

Police said the matter had been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse continued.