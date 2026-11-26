Assistant Inspector General of Police David Mathiu Kainga was Thursday appointed Director of Personnel and Human Capital Development at the National Police Service (NPS) Headquarters in Nairobi, marking a leadership change in the Service’s human resource management department.

Kainga, who has been serving as Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) in Ngong, takes over from Senior Assistant Inspector General Dr Simon Mwangi Wanderi, who was redeployed to the college in Ngong.

His appointment places him at the helm of a critical department responsible for personnel management, career development, workforce planning and capacity building within the National Police Service.

It comes ahead of planned NPS national recruitment which is taking place on December 10, 2026.

At the NPLA, Kainga has overseen initiatives aimed at strengthening strategic leadership, advancing transformative policing and building the operational and leadership capacity of senior police commanders.

The academy has played a central role in preparing senior officers for evolving security challenges through leadership development, institutional reforms and professional training.

Kainga’s transition to Police Headquarters is expected to bring his leadership development and institutional capacity-building experience into the Service’s personnel management function.

Wanderi previously served as Director of Forensic Services at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), where he oversaw specialised forensic operations.

He also held the position of DCI Director of Personnel and served as head of investigations at Kenya Railways, among other senior assignments.

The latest changes are part of ongoing leadership adjustments within the National Police Service aimed at strengthening administrative structures, personnel management and operational effectiveness.

The appointment comes as the Service continues to pursue institutional reforms, professionalisation and enhanced capacity to respond to emerging security demands.