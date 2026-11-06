Safaricom Appoints Boniface Mungania as Chief Financial Services Officer

Safaricom PLC has appointed Boniface Mungania as its Chief Financial Services Officer, effective November 1, 2026, following the receipt of all relevant regulatory approvals.

In a statement, the telecommunications company said Mungania would report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, taking charge of the financial services function.

Mungania brings nearly two decades of experience in financial services, digital transformation, customer care and business development. He also has extensive knowledge of Safaricom’s operations, customers and the evolving financial services sector.

He joined Safaricom in 2007 as a Customer Care Representative, where he built a foundation in customer service. Since then, he has held several leadership positions within the company.

His previous roles include Senior Manager, M-PESA Business Development; Mobile Financial Services Consultant at Vodafone Qatar; Head of M-PESA Products and Services Development; Payments Tribe Lead; and, most recently, Director of Public Sector Digital Transformation.

During his career, Mungania has played a key role in developing and expanding innovations that have changed how customers transact, save and access financial services.

He has also championed the adoption of agile working methods, supporting innovation and improving operational efficiency across the organisation.

In his most recent position, Mungania led several nationwide digital transformation initiatives aimed at strengthening Kenya’s digital infrastructure.

The initiatives covered key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and public finance.

His work also supported the development of critical digital utilities, including application programming interfaces (APIs), digital identity systems and national payments systems.

Mungania’s contribution to Safaricom and the country has earned him several accolades, including the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), in recognition of his role in leading transformative national programmes.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is pursuing a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

“Safaricom congratulates Boniface Mungania on his appointment and wishes him success as he takes on the leadership of the financial services function,” the company said.