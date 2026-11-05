Enos Njeru Retains KTDA Chairmanship Following Court Orders

Enos Njeru remains the substantive chairman of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Board following court orders suspending changes to the board’s leadership.

This follows a board election held on November 3, 2026, during which James Mwangi Githinji was elected as the new chairman.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, KTDA said a court order granting conservatory orders of stay had maintained the existing leadership structure pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The matter is scheduled to come before the court on November 24, 2026, when further directions are expected.

KTDA assured stakeholders that its operations would continue uninterrupted despite the ongoing leadership dispute.

“We assure our stakeholders that our operations continue uninterrupted, and we will provide updates on any new developments,” the agency said.