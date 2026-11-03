KTDA Appoints James Githinji Mwangi as New Board Chairman

The National Board of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings has appointed James Githinji Mwangi as its new Chairman, replacing Enos Njeru following a board election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, KTDA announced that Mwangi had been selected to lead the board, while Samson Mosonik Menjo will retain his position as Vice-Chairman.

The agency said the leadership changes would not affect its operations, assuring tea farmers and other stakeholders of continued stability.

“KTDA reassures all stakeholders that business operations will proceed seamlessly, with an unwavering focus on driving efficiency and promoting the best interests of tea farmers,” the statement read.

Mwangi previously served as a Director at Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd.

His appointment comes at a time when the agency continues to oversee the interests of tea farmers and support the operations of the tea sector across the country.