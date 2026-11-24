Konza Technopolis has been officially recognised as a customs area following the allocation of a customs code by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), marking a significant step towards operationalising the technology hub’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In a statement issued on Monday, November 24, Konza Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the development would ease the movement of goods, simplify customs procedures and improve the business environment for investors.

“The gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Customs Area and the allocation of a customs code is a significant step towards making our Special Economic Zone fully operational. It will facilitate the movement of goods, simplify customs processes and create a more enabling environment for investors seeking to establish and expand their operations at Konza Technopolis,” Okwiri said.

He noted that the development would provide the operational framework required to support businesses within the Technopolis, particularly those involved in manufacturing, technology development and other investment activities that rely on the movement of goods.

Okwiri said Konza was also working towards putting in place the infrastructure, services and regulatory support necessary to facilitate the establishment and expansion of businesses within the technology hub.

The CEO maintained that the customs designation would enhance Konza’s competitiveness as an investment destination by easing trade-related processes and supporting a wider range of economic activities.

He further credited collaboration between government agencies, including KRA and the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), for helping advance the operationalisation of the zone.

Konza Technopolis was gazetted as a Special Economic Zone in July 2019, as part of the government’s broader ambition to establish a hub for technology, innovation, industrial development and investment.

The latest development is expected to strengthen the zone’s capacity to attract local and international investors, support manufacturing and technology-driven enterprises, and create employment opportunities.

The operationalisation of Konza’s SEZ forms part of Kenya’s broader strategy to attract investment in high-value industries and accelerate the country’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy.