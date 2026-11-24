The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has declared Senegal the official winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), overturning a Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision that awarded the title to Morocco.

In an award dated November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland, CAS ruled in favour of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) in its appeal against CAF’s decision of April 30, 2025, which had declared Morocco the tournament winners.

The CAS Panel found that CAF’s decision was affected by procedural irregularities and a breach of the principles of natural justice.

It ruled that the result of the final played on January 18, 2026, should stand, setting aside CAF’s decision and declaring Senegal the official champions.

The ruling grants the FSF all associated rights and privileges attached to winning the tournament.

CAS directed CAF to implement the award immediately and update its official records to reflect Senegal as the winners. The changes include the trophy, medal distribution and rankings.

The Panel made no further award on costs.

The decision was signed by Professor Ulrich Haas, President of the CAS Panel, and copies were sent to CAF, the FSF and FIFA.

The award is marked confidential.