Tyson Fury says he was diagnosed with schizophrenia soon after his world title win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

British heavyweight Fury, 38, says he heard voices in his head threatening to hurt him and his family.

In a documentary which will be released by Netflix on Friday, Fury and wife Paris describe how he was diagnosed after being admitted to hospital with a suspected heart attack in June 2016.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” Fury says.

“It was like a living version of the pits of hell. I thought I would end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.

“The anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it and that’s when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me a gazillion questions, and I ticked all the boxes. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder.”

Doctors said Fury had suffered an anxiety attack.

Fury recalls hearing the radio talking to him, and begging Paris to get him out of the hospital because “the Illuminati” wanted him.

In the period after his victory over Klitschko, Fury gained weight and struggled with drug and alcohol addiction.

“It got that bad I was hearing voices in my mind,” he says.

“I wouldn’t be able to sit and have a conversation because I’d be hearing stuff in my mind.

“I didn’t know where to turn and no-one knew what to do. I really needed help, or check into rehab or something.

“I never got a break from it for years. I wanted to be what I thought was normal again.”

After Fury was released from hospital, a diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder was confirmed.

The NHS describes schizophrenia, external as a form of psychosis, and symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and muddled thoughts and speech. It says the main symptom of bipolar disorder, external is extreme changes to your mood.

Fury describes a “turning point” in 2017 when he was on a night out for Halloween.

“I went out and I was embarrassed by how I looked,” he says.

“I was a fat mess and I had a glow-in-the-dark skeleton suit with full face mask on.

“I looked around and could see all the young people and I thought, ‘I had the world in my hands and I threw it all away, and now I’m a fat mess addicted to alcohol’.”

He says that was the beginning of a comeback which led him to focus more on his family and to return to training.

It resulted in another world title when he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Fury is preparing for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on 11 December.

The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix.

By BBC Sports