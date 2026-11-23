Kenya’s sugar production has nearly doubled to 900,000 metric tonnes this year, up from 472,773 tonnes recorded in the 2022/2023 financial year, following government reforms in the sugar sector.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture Paul Rono attributed the increase to government interventions aimed at supporting sugarcane farmers, lowering production costs and improving the performance of local sugar factories.

Since 2022, the government has subsidised more than 38 million bags of fertiliser, reducing the price from Sh7,500 to Sh2,000 per bag.

Speaking during a bonus payment event for farmers at Nzoia Sugar Company, Rono said the interventions had also contributed to increased production in other agricultural sectors, including tea, coffee and maize.

The rise in local sugar production has significantly reduced the country’s reliance on imports. According to Rono, sugar imports have dropped from 608,178 tonnes to 65,000 tonnes.

He added that Kenya had not imported any brown sugar in the past six months, pointing to improved local supply.

Rono said the price paid to farmers for a tonne of sugarcane had increased to Sh5,500 from Sh4,200 in the 2022/2023 financial year.

The increase represents an additional Sh1,300 per tonne, improving earnings for farmers supplying local sugar factories.

He added that farmers were now receiving payments every seven days, compared with previous delays that sometimes lasted several months.

The reforms have also coincided with a decline in retail sugar prices. A kilogramme of sugar, which previously cost more than Sh230, is now selling at an average of Sh150.

The Principal Secretary said the Ministry of Agriculture had paid Sh3.5 billion out of the Sh3.9 billion owed to sugar farmers.

He said the remaining Sh400 million in employee salary arrears had been budgeted for and would be cleared before the end of the year.

A further Sh265 million owed to farmers is also expected to be paid by the end of the year.

Rono said clearing the outstanding obligations would allow sugar millers to take over factories with minimal pending liabilities, as the government continues with reforms in the sector.