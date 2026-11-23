Thousands of people were evacuated from a concert in Manchester after an “unknown substance” was released into the crowd.

It happened towards the end of US rapper Don Toliver’s show at the Co-op Live arena at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday, with music fans describing a “horrible smell” and people “screaming”.

One person was taken to hospital while more than 50 people were assessed for “eye and respiratory symptoms”, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a major incident was declared after reports of people suffering from the effects of an unknown substance, which police initially believed to be tear gas.

Police said 12,000 people had been evacuated and one fan told of “distressing scenes” with people “choking” and coughing as they left the venue.

Some fans have complained about security and a lack of searches going in to the concert.

Joey Howe said the incident happened 30 or 40 minutes in.

The 22-year-old told BBC Radio Manchester: “I saw a lot of people streaming out and you go into this panic mode and you see a lot of people running out of the venue.

“The lights have come on and he is being rushed off stage.

“That horrible smell just hit you.”

He said it was like “time stopped in motion” when “there was nothing going on”.

“We then decided to go out. People were coming through in wheelchairs choking – it was really distressing,” Howe said.

“We then decided to leave the venue. It was just really distressing scenes and not something you want to see.”

Howe also claimed security was “poor” and “very relaxed” with “people walking straight in”.

‘Screaming in pain’

Jessica Moult-Boffey, of Wigan, said people were “crying” and “screaming in pain” after they had fled the venue.

The 23-year-old told the BBC that she went to the exit and saw lads on the bridge which leads into Medlock Square “crying and screaming in pain”.

The music fan added that they were “asking for help” but there were only two stewards outside.

She said she felt “confused on how something like that got into a venue of that size”.

Malachi Clarke claimed security was “not good at all” at the venue.

The 19-year-old said: “They weren’t checking bags, to the point where I had to ask them if they needed to check mine.”

He added: “Initially, I thought it was a crush.

“Then we were told by a security guard it was chemical-related.

“After an hour or so of the gig being stopped, we were finally told to evacuate the venue.”

Co-op Live said on its website there were a range of security measures, and while “some of these are visible, others you won’t be able to see”.

It said the arena used a “frictionless security screening that detects prohibited items without you needing to empty your pockets”.

Harper, who was at the concert, told BBC Radio 5Live: “I was right on the opposite side and I was seeing people cough up blood – I mean, that’s when it was really scary for some of us, especially my girlfriend and I.

“I was in shock because I had no idea what was going on because it just stopped and all the lights came on.

“I saw people getting wheelchairs out…I was fearful it was something even worse.”

Fans at the rapper’s other gigs have claimed similar incidents have taken place earlier on his tour.

They reported that a spray or gas was released into the crowd in Zurich and Paris.

Entrances to Co-op Live remain cordoned off, with police officers and security stewards manning the perimeter which is taped off.

Crime scene investigators in white protective overalls have been moving in and out of the building, as work continues to establish the nature of the substance that caused the evacuation.

GMP said more than 12,000 people had been safely evacuated, with several people assessed for side effects.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” GMP Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said.

“Several people were treated on site, and one has been taken to hospital at this time. Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.

“We understand the concern that this incident will have raised – particularly those with loved ones at the venue last night – and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we dealt with it.”

She said the declaration of a major incident enabled the emergency services to coordinate a safe response.

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she added.

The ambulance service said: “Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

“We deployed several emergency crews, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene.

“Anyone at tonight’s event who has since noticed side-effects or become ill should seek medical advice.”

In a statement, Co-op Live said venue bosses were working closely with police to identify the cause of the incident.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP,” the statement said.

Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour.

The 32-year-old musician has received five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including for Best New Artist.

By BBC