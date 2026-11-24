The Democratic Republic of Congo military says it is searching for one of its aircraft, after rebels said they had shot down a warplane in the east.

The military said it had lost contact with a small Cessna 208 cargo plane on Sunday following “poor weather conditions”. The fate of the plane and its crew remained uncertain, it added.

On the same day, the rebel Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) said it had shot down a warplane that was on a mission to bomb Minembwe in South Kivu province.

Four people were reportedly on board, including a Ugandan and a South African pilot, who is said to have been captured alive.

The BBC has not independently verified the rebels’ claim.

It is also unclear whether the aircraft reported missing by the DR Congo military is the same one rebels say they shot down.

Uganda’s military on Monday denied any involvement. A statement attributed to army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted on X said: “UPDF had nothing to do with the aircraft that was shot down in Minembwe. We have penalized that company.”

The statement did not identify the company or explain what penalty had been imposed.

Gen Kainerugaba later posted that “no Ugandan is allowed to work for mercenary companies in [DR Congo]”.

Uganda’s denial followed the circulation of a video apparently showing a man being questioned beside the plane’s wreckage.

In the footage, the man identifies himself as Ugandan and claims he had been sent by the government. The BBC has not independently verified the video or established the man’s identity.

He and the alleged South African pilot are said to be the only other survivors.

South African media outlet Mail & Guardian quoted an FRN spokesperson identifying the pilot as a South African and a “mercenary [who] has no link to the place that he was hired to destroy”.

“Unfortunately, we have a multi-country conflict in the eastern DRC,” deputy FRN spokesperson Oscar Balinda told the outlet.

In 2022, DR Congo’s army blamed M23 rebels, who are now part of the FRN, of shooting down a UN helicopter in which eight people died. The rebels denied it.

The Congolese government has in the past used foreign mercenaries to fight the rebels.

In recent days, fighting between the FRN and the government has intensified with the rebel group accusing the government of targeting heavily populated areas.

The rebels control large areas of eastern DR Congo, including the major city of Goma, after major territorial advances last year.

Aid agencies say the violence is increasingly disrupting healthcare services.

Over the weekend, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said fighting in North Kivu had forced some of its teams to temporarily suspend outreach activities.

The fighting has also affected the response to the Ebola outbreak, with many health workers trapped, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The epicentre of the outbreak is in eastern DR Congo, which has been wracked by conflict for many decades, with some affected areas under rebel control.

By BBC News