The US has announced a fresh raft of tariffs as President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his signature trade policy.

The new taxes charged on imports to America are set to hit many of country’s biggest trading partners, with China, the European Union and 12 other jurisdictions.

The move comes after the White House’s investigation into the trade practices of other countries in March after the US Supreme Court ruled Trump’s previously announced Liberation Day tariffs were illegal.

China is facing the highest rate of “up to 40%”, followed by Vietnam at up to 35% and then others facing either 20% or 25%.

Some of these rates will be effectively reduced because of caps on tariffs Trump has agreed to.

The economies subjected to the so-called “Section 301” investigations were: China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, and India.

Section 301 investigations cover the behaviour and policies of foreign governments and whether they unfairly affect US businesses, workers and consumers.

Trump has repeatedly threatened or imposed tariffs during his second term, arguing the policy will boost American manufacturing and create jobs.

But economists have warned import taxes can fuel inflation and push prices up for consumers and dampen global trade.

By BBC News