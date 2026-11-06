Megan Ellison Siblings: Getting to Know David Ellison

Margaret Elizabeth “Megan” Ellison was born on 31 January 1986 in Santa Clara County, California.

She is an American film producer and the founder and chief executive of Annapurna Pictures.

She is the daughter of Oracle Corporation co-founder Larry Ellison and Barbara Boothe.

Raised primarily by her mother after her parents’ divorce, she developed an early interest in cinema.

She graduated from Sacred Heart Preparatory in 2004 and attended the University of Southern California film school for one year before leaving to pursue production work.

She is openly lesbian and has been involved in competitive equestrian activities, sailing and speedboat racing.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Megan has one sibling, her older brother David Ellison, who is also a film producer and media executive.

He founded Skydance Media and later led major industry mergers involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The siblings share a family background shaped by their mother’s emphasis on routine and a shared enthusiasm for film.

Career

Ellison began her career in film in the mid-2000s, first working in production capacities and then financing independent projects.

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In 2011 she founded Annapurna Pictures with the goal of supporting original, director-driven films that major studios were less willing to back.

Early successes included Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master and Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty.

Subsequent productions such as Spike Jonze’s Her, David O. Russell’s American Hustle, Bennett Miller’s Foxcatcher and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread established Annapurna as a significant force in prestige cinema.

The company later expanded into television, interactive media through Annapurna Interactive, and theatre production.

Ellison has continued to back ambitious and often unconventional projects across multiple platforms.

Accolades

Ellison has received four Academy Award nominations for Best Picture as a producer, for Zero Dark Thirty, Her, American Hustle and Phantom Thread.

In 2014 she became the first woman and only the fourth person overall to earn two Best Picture nominations in the same year.

She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for American Hustle and has received multiple additional Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

In 2017 she was honoured with the Producers Guild of America’s Visionary Award, and Time magazine included her in its list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.