Prince Joachim Siblings: All About King Frederik X

Prince Joachim of Denmark, Count of Monpezat, was born Joachim Holger Waldemar Christian on 7 June 1969 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

He is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and the late Prince Henrik, and the only sibling of King Frederik X.

He stands fifth in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after the four children of his elder brother.

Christened on 15 July 1969 in Aarhus Cathedral, the first member of the royal family to be baptised outside Copenhagen, he was confirmed in 1982 at Fredensborg Palace Chapel.

He may act as regent when the King and Crown Prince are abroad.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Prince Joachim has one sibling, his elder brother King Frederik X, born in 1968. The two brothers grew up together in the Danish royal household under Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik.

They shared similar early educational paths, including time at Krebs’ Skole and a period at a French boarding school, before following distinct adult careers within and beyond official royal duties.

Career

Prince Joachim received his early education at Krebs’ Skole in Copenhagen, with some private instruction at Amalienborg, followed by a year as a boarder at École des Roches in Normandy, France.

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He graduated from Øregård Gymnasium in 1986 and then spent a year working on a farm in Wagga Wagga, Australia.

From 1991 to 1993 he studied agrarian economics at the Classenske Agerbrugskole Næsgaard on Falster.

He later gained business experience with the A.P. Møller–Maersk Group in Hong Kong and France between 1993 and 1995.

For many years he owned and managed the Schackenborg estate in South Jutland, which he received as a young man and later transferred to a foundation.

His military career began in 1987 as a recruit in the Queen’s Own Regiment.

He rose steadily through the ranks of the reserve, becoming sergeant in 1988, lieutenant in 1989, captain in 1992, major in 2005, lieutenant-colonel in 2011, colonel in 2015, and brigadier general in 2020.

He completed advanced military leadership training at the École Militaire in Paris, becoming the first Danish officer to finish the full programme.

From 2020 to 2023 he served as defence attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

In September 2023 he took up the post of defence industry attaché (and deputy defence attaché) at the Danish Embassy in Washington, D.C., a role extended until August 2027.

He also holds positions as a special expert to Danish Defence and maintains various royal patronages focused on cultural heritage, South Jutland, and defence-related organisations.

Accolades

Prince Joachim has been a Knight of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest order of chivalry, since 14 January 1972.

He was appointed Grand Commander of the Order of the Dannebrog on 16 April 2004.

He also holds the Cross of Honour of the Order of the Dannebrog and a range of commemorative medals linked to royal milestones, including those marking Queen Margrethe’s jubilees and birthdays.

Additional military and service decorations recognise his long reserve career and contributions to defence.

He serves as Chancellor of the Danish orders.