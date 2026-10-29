Hanna Suchocka Siblings: All About Elżbieta Suchocka

Hanna Stanisława Suchocka is a Polish politician, lawyer, diplomat and academic born on 3 April 1946 in Pleszew, Greater Poland.

She comes from a Catholic family of pharmacists; her parents, Józef Suchocki and Wanda (née Bączkowska), ran a private pharmacy.

Her paternal grandmother, Anna Suchocka, was a social and Catholic activist who served as a deputy to the Polish Sejm Dzielnicowy in Poznań in 1918 and was the first woman elected to the town council of Pleszew.

Suchocka studied law at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, graduating in 1968, and later earned a doctorate in constitutional law (1975) and a habilitation (2015).

She became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Poland (1992–1993) and later held senior posts in government and diplomacy.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Hanna has one sibling, a younger sister named Elżbieta Suchocka, born in 1949.

The two sisters grew up together in Pleszew in a household shaped by their parents’ pharmacy business and strong Catholic and patriotic traditions.

Elżbieta has kept a largely private life and is not known for public or political activity.

Career

Suchocka began her academic career as a researcher and lecturer in constitutional law at Adam Mickiewicz University and later at the Catholic University of Lublin and the Polish Academy of Sciences.

She entered politics in 1980 as a deputy of the Democratic Party in the Sejm of the Polish People’s Republic.

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She opposed martial law and voted against the ban on Solidarity, which led to her expulsion from the party.

After 1989 she was elected to successive parliaments, first on the Solidarity ticket and later for the Democratic Union and Freedom Union.

In July 1992 she was appointed Prime Minister by President Lech Wałęsa, heading a broad coalition government that introduced economic reforms by decree and navigated a period of intense social tension.

Her government fell after a vote of no confidence in 1993.

She returned to high office as Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General in Jerzy Buzek’s cabinet (1997–2000).

From 2001 to 2013 she served as Poland’s ambassador to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

She has been a long-standing member and later Honorary President of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, contributing numerous opinions on constitutional and rule-of-law issues.

She continues to teach constitutional law at Adam Mickiewicz University.

Accolades

Suchocka is a Dame of the Order of the White Eagle, Poland’s highest state decoration, awarded in 2014.

She has received several honorary doctorates, including from the University of Oklahoma, the Pontifical Academy of Theology in Kraków, Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, and others.

International recognitions include the Gold Medal of the Jean Monnet Foundation for Europe, the Max Schmidheiny Foundation Peace Prize, the French Legion of Honour, and the papal Order of Pius IX.

She has also been honoured with the International Saint Adalbert Prize and the Klaus Hemmerle Prize.