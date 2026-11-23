Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and train services have been severely disrupted across Belgium as a result of a strike against planned austerity measures.

All air traffic has been halted in Zaventem airport in the capital, Brussels, as well as Charlerois, home to low-cost airlines such as Ryanair.

Trains and underground services have also been halted in Brussels where large numbers of people joined a protest march.

The protest comes as Prime Minister Bart De Wever continues talks with his coalition allies over a budget to cut borrowing costs. King Philippe declined his resignation earlier this month, giving De Wever more time to negotiate.

No flights are taking off or landing at Brussels Airport between 07:00 and 21:00 local time (06:00-20:00 GMT) as a result of the strike by air traffic controllers. More than 50,000 travellers’ plans were being disrupted – with more expected to be affected overnight and on Tuesday.

A similar situation has affected Charlerois, where all flights were shown as “scheduled”, regardless of the time of departure of arrival.

“Without air traffic control, no flights can take off or land,” the airport said on Saturday when the strike action was announced, warning of “disastrous consequences”.

As thousands descended on Brussels for the protest march, the leader of one of the country’s main unions, FGTB, said the government had alternatives to “dismantling the social protection system”.

“A genuine wealth tax, fair taxation, and the elimination of tax loopholes,” Bert Engelaar, head of FGBT, said.

“Political responsibility is not about keeping a government afloat at all costs. It’s about knowing when to stop,” Engelaar said, praising the left-wing Vooruit party – the only member of the five-party governing coalition reported to have stalled efforts to agree the budget.

Vooruit wants to raise taxes on the rich, and fewer cuts to pensions and the health sector.

Another union leader, Ann Vermorgen of the CSC, criticised government plans to cut bank holidays when they fall on weekends.

Public transport, schools and other public services are also facing disruptions.

By BBC News