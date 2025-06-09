Mara Wilson, the beloved former child actress known for iconic roles in the 1990s, has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Though she rose to prominence early with standout performances in films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, and Matilda, Wilson chose a markedly different path from most child stars, stepping away from the limelight to focus on writing, advocacy, and mental health awareness.

Mara Wilson Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth July 24, 1987 Place of Birth Burbank, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Author

Early Life

Born on July 24, 1987, in Burbank, California, Mara Elizabeth Wilson grew up in a creative household. Her mother, Suzie Wilson, was a homemaker and a driving force in Mara’s career until her passing from breast cancer in 1996. Her father, Mike Wilson, worked as a broadcast engineer. Raised in the Jewish faith, Mara later identified as an atheist in her teenage years. She has three older brothers, a younger sister, and is also a cousin of political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Rise to Fame as a Child Actress

Mara began acting at the age of five after being inspired by her older brother’s appearance in a commercial. Soon, she was cast in national ads for major brands like Bank of America, Texaco, and Lunchables. Her big break came in 1993, when she starred alongside Robin Williams in the comedy Mrs. Doubtfire. The following year, she charmed audiences again in the remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

In 1996, she secured the defining role of her career—Matilda Wormwood—in the film Matilda, directed by and co-starring Danny DeVito. Her performance won her critical acclaim and a YoungStar Award. Despite this success, she gradually distanced herself from Hollywood, citing a lack of enjoyment and a desire to pursue other interests.

Life After Acting

Wilson officially stepped away from film after 2000’s Thomas and the Magic Railroad. She continued acting in a few stage plays but largely turned her focus to academics, attending Idyllwild Arts Academy and then graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009.

In the years that followed, Mara became an articulate voice in media and literary circles. She returned briefly to screen work with cameos and voice roles in projects like BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series, and Broad City, but she has remained firm in her preference for writing over acting.

In 2016, she published her memoir, Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, which received praise for its candid reflections on child stardom, loss, and identity. She has also written articles for publications such as Cracked.com, The New York Times, and worked as an associate editor at The Atlantic.

Personal Life

Mara Wilson has been outspoken about her mental health journey, discussing her experiences with anxiety, depression, and OCD through platforms like Project UROK. She’s also an advocate for child actors’ rights and has publicly defended younger performers like Millie Bobby Brown against media overexposure.

Also Read: John Terry Net Worth

Wilson publicly came out as bisexual in 2017 and later elaborated on her identity in a 2019 interview with bi.org. She currently resides in Queens, New York, maintaining a private personal life while remaining active as a speaker, storyteller, and writer.

Mara Wilson Net Worth

Mara Wilson net worth is $500,000.