Maraga Demands Arrest Of Top Police Bosses Over Albert Ojwang’s Death

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for the immediate arrest of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, his deputy Eliud Lagat, and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohammed Amin in connection with the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang.

In a statement released on Monday, June 16, Maraga gave the authorities a deadline of June 25 to take action. He warned that if no arrests are made by then, he would join Kenyans in pursuing private prosecution against the three senior officers.

Maraga accused the police leadership of giving false sworn statements regarding the abduction and murder of Ojwang, contradicting official accounts by the National Police Service. He said their conduct undermined public trust in the justice system and called for their removal.

“There is clear evidence that Deputy Inspector General Lagat was involved directly or indirectly in the illegal arrest, torture, and murder of Ojwang, yet he continues to hold office,” Maraga said.

The former CJ added that the National Police Service, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the DCI had all failed in their duty and could no longer be trusted by the public. He said rebuilding trust in the justice system must begin with the arrest and prosecution of the top officials.

“To begin this process of resetting and rebuilding public confidence, we demand the arrest and prosecution of the DCI, the IG, and Mr Lagat, along with all those involved in the brutal killing of Albert Ojwang,” he stated.

Maraga also expressed support for Kenyans who have been petitioning for justice in the case. He vowed to personally join nationwide protests if action is not taken by the end of the month.

“We demand that this be done on or before June 25. If not, we will formally join the call for private prosecution and take part in public demonstrations demanding accountability,” he said.

He further argued that even if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) fails to act, Kenyans still have a constitutional right to pursue justice through private prosecution.

“Articles 1 and 3 of the Constitution guarantee the sovereignty of the people. Kenyans can act directly or through established institutions. My team and I stand with all citizens who are exercising their right to peaceful assembly and demanding justice,” Maraga said.

The death of Albert Ojwang has sparked outrage across the country, with growing demands for answers and accountability from state agencies.