Maraga Faults SHA Over Failure To Remit Funds As Private Hospitals Threaten Service Suspension

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has criticized the Social Health Authority (SHA) for failing to remit payments to private hospitals, warning that the looming suspension of healthcare services is unacceptable.

“I am deeply concerned that the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA) intends to suspend services due to the government’s failure to remit funds. This is unacceptable, as Kenyans have been faithfully contributing to SHA—and previously to NHIF—expecting healthcare services in return,” Maraga said.

He condemned the situation as morally wrong, arguing that it was unjust to deny Kenyans medical care and essential medicines.

“Some of these cases require urgent medical attention and cannot wait. Lives are at stake. The government must urgently address the collapse of healthcare institutions. Our Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to the highest attainable standard of health,” he added.

Maraga also criticized poor policies and corruption, which he said have long undermined access to quality healthcare.

“We cannot keep moving two steps forward and five steps backward because a few individuals have found a way to exploit the system for personal gain. A nation with a sick population cannot progress. If we are to achieve universal healthcare, we must strengthen our health institutions,” he said.

Private Hospitals Threaten to Halt Services

On Tuesday, RUPHA announced that its members would suspend medical services for civil servants, teachers, and police officers until the government clears outstanding bills.

RUPHA Deputy Chairperson Rev. Joseph Kariuki stated that hospitals had not received payments for claims dating back to last year, putting immense financial strain on private facilities.

“We will stop providing medical services to police officers and teachers using government insurance from Monday,” Kariuki said.

He warned that the suspension could extend to all patients under SHA if the government fails to act.

“No services will be provided to teachers, police, and SHA patients from Monday unless the government addresses our concerns,” he added.

RUPHA is demanding that the government settle all debts accrued under the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) since 2017. Private hospitals are owed approximately Ksh29 billion, and despite repeated government assurances, payments remain outstanding.

The prolonged delays have pushed many hospitals to financial distress, with some facing auctioning, staff layoffs, and specialists refusing to work due to non-payment.

“Doctors are now demanding cash payments before treating patients. Why does the Treasury not value the lives of Kenyans?” Kariuki questioned.

RUPHA is also calling for a review of the Global Budget Capitation model, which allocates Ksh900 per outpatient annually—roughly Ksh75 per person per month. The association argues that this amount is too low to sustain quality healthcare.

SHA, which replaced NHIF in October last year, has faced operational challenges, with the government acknowledging the concerns and promising reforms. However, RUPHA insists that without immediate action, healthcare services will be severely affected.