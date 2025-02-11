Marc-André Fleury Siblings: Meet Marylène Fleury

Marc-André Fleury, nicknamed “Flower,” is a highly accomplished Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender currently playing for the Minnesota Wild.

Drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, Fleury spent 13 seasons with the team, securing three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

After a stint with the Vegas Golden Knights, he joined the Wild and has since signed a contract extension, planning to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Throughout his illustrious career, Fleury has achieved numerous milestones and accolades including receiving the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Vezina Trophy.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Marc has one sibling, his younger sister Marylène.

However, not much is known about Marylène, including his personal life or career, compared to her famous brother.

Career

Fleury’s NHL career began in 2003-04 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who drafted him first overall. He entered the league as an 18-year-old with high expectations.

During his 13 seasons with the Penguins, Fleury experienced both challenges and triumphs, ultimately winning Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

He played a crucial role in the 2009 victory and was a valuable part of the team for the other two championships.

After his time with the Penguins, Fleury was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

He became the face of the franchise and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. Fleury’s stellar performance and leadership quickly made him a fan favorite.

He then had a brief stint with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Minnesota Wild.

On July 7, 2022, Fleury signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

He continued to provide solid goaltending and veteran experience to the team.

On December 31, 2023, he reached a significant milestone by playing his 1,000th NHL game, becoming only the fourth goalie to achieve this feat.

On January 15, 2024, he became the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history with his 552nd win.

Fleury has signed a one-year extension with the Wild and plans to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season, bringing an end to a remarkable career.

Accolades

Fleury’s remarkable career is adorned with numerous accolades and honors, highlighting his skill, dedication, and sportsmanship.

He captured the Vezina Trophy in 2021, solidifying his status as the league’s top goaltender, and also earned the William M. Jennings Trophy.

As a testament to his success with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, having lifted the coveted trophy in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

His consistent performance and popularity have led to multiple selections for the NHL All-Star Game, showcasing his talent on the league’s biggest stage.

In 2023, he earned the Unmasked Goalie of the Year title for the second time, affirming his standing among the best in his position.

Beyond his on-ice achievements, Fleury has been recognized for his contributions to the community.

He received the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Good Guy Award twice, acknowledging his character and cooperation with the media.

He has also been named the Minnesota Wild’s Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award recipient and nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, highlighting his commitment to charitable endeavors and making a positive impact beyond the rink.

Fleury’s career is punctuated by significant milestones that cement his place in NHL history.

He became the third goaltender to reach 500 NHL victories and the fourth to play 1,000 games, joining an elite group of netminders.

His outstanding performance at the 2003 World Junior Championships earned him the titles of Top Goaltender and tournament MVP, foreshadowing his future success.