Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Brother Dies by Suicide, to be Cremated

A brother-in-law to former President Uhuru Kenyatta died by suicide at his house in Nairobi’s Karen, Nairobi.

The Kenyatta family has been in mourning following the death of Uhuru’s brother-in-law William Gakuo.

Gakuo, who died at 48, is the younger brother of the former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

He died on Wednesday November 6 at his house in Karen.

Police said Gakuo died by suicide.

His wife, Sheila, reported that Gakuo was found hanging from the corridor leading to his bedroom and that he had a suicide note next to him.

The matter is pending under probe.

According to a family statement, the deceased leaves behind a wife, Sheila Wanjiku Mwangi.

“It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing of William…Brother of Gabriela, Maina, Christine and Margaret,” reads the statement.

Gakuo’s body will be cremated on November 12 at the Hindu Crematorium in Nairobi’s Kariokor.

After his brother-in-law was sworn in as the fourth president of Kenya, Gakuo said in a statement: “I am happy for you sister…Our family supports, we are all happy as a family and for the country.”

“It is a milestone to behold. We cherish the moment and glory be to God our fort,” he added.

With his roots in Murang’a County’s Kangema constituency, the deceased was born of Dr Ephantus Njuguna Gakuo, a former director of the Kenya Railways Corporation, and a German mother, Magdalena Njuguna.

Dr Njuguna became the first African managing director of Kenya Railways after taking over from GPG Mackay in 1964, coincidentally the year Mama Margaret was born.

He took over the corporation after he returned from Germany where he had taught for a year after graduating with a PhD in Economics from Freiberg University.

Dr Njuguna held on to this post for 12 years and left in 1976 when William was born. He died in 2005.

Gakuo’s relationship with Uhuru spans several years with the duo attending St Mary’s High School in Nairobi.

It is through Gakuo that Uhuru is reported to have first met Margaret who would become his wife.

Reports indicate that he played a role in Uhuru meeting Margaret, leading to a relationship that culminated in marriage and blessed with children.

Condolence messages streamed in with many standing in solidarity with the former President and her family during this time of grief.

Suicide has been a leading cause of death in many families.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.