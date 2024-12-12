Mariah Carey Cancels Pittsburgh Concert Due To Flu Symptoms

Mariah Carey, the celebrated Grammy-winning singer, was forced to cancel her concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after falling ill with flu symptoms.

The announcement came just hours before she was scheduled to perform on Wednesday as part of her “Christmas Time” tour.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu,” Carey shared in a statement on social media platform X. “It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

The 55-year-old star is currently touring across 20 U.S. cities, spreading holiday cheer through her festive performances. Her iconic holiday hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, remains a hallmark of the season, recently reclaiming the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also Read: Mariah Carey Officially Kicks Off The Countdown To Christmas

During a Tuesday performance in Raleigh, North Carolina, Carey celebrated the chart-topping achievement by bringing her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on stage. The heartwarming moment was shared with fans via Instagram.

“Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” Carey wrote. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids, and my #Christmastime tour family.”

Her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, surprised her with flowers, much to the delight of the cheering crowd. “Thank you! Wow, that was the perfect moment to find that out!” Carey exclaimed.

Despite the setback in Pittsburgh, Carey’s tour will continue, with upcoming shows scheduled in Newark, NJ, Belmont Park, NY, and Brooklyn, NY, on December 13, 15, and 17, respectively.

The singer also recently marked the 30th anniversary of her 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas. Reflecting on the milestone, she posted on Instagram, “I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs.”