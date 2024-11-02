Mariah Carey Officially Kicks Off The Countdown To Christmas

Mariah Carey is finally ready.

After recently posting some videos poking a bit of fun at her reputation as the “Queen of Christmas,” the superstar singer used Halloween to officially launch the winter holiday season.

Carey leaned into the spookiness of it all, dressing up with a dance partner as Morticia and Gomez Addams from “The Addams Family.”

After some dancing and antics, a red holiday dress appears with a countdown.

“IT’S TIME!!!! ⏱️🎉🎄,” the caption reads.

The post also served as an ad for Kay Jewelers, which supplied the bling Carey wears in the video.

At the beginning of October, Carey posted a humorous video in which she was seen on what appeared to be a private plane when the opening notes of her iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” song came on. Soon, the voice of the “captain” welcomed her aboard and told her they are headed to the North Pole.

“Not yet,” Carey responded in a sing-song voice. “Sorry!”

More recently, she posted as video where she looked poised to sing her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but before she could, actress Kerry Washington rushed in.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” the “Scandal” star tells Carey. “It’s not your season yet, Mariah. It’s voting season.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” off her 1994 album “Merry Christmas” and is now considered to be a classic.

Amazon Music has announced an exclusive collaboration with Carey on her brand new “Christmas Time by Mariah Carey” holiday decor and tour merch collections to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of her hit song.

By Agencies