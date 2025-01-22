Kenyan-born bank executive Marianne Kilonzi found dead in London

Police in the United Kingdom are investigating an incident where a Kenyan-born woman was murdered in her apartment in Woolwich, South East London.

The Metropolitan Police Service said that the body of 43-year-old Marianne Kilonzi was found in Argyll Road, SE18 at around 17:25hrs on Friday, 17 January following concerns for the welfare of the occupant.

“This is a tragic crime and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues. We are in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist colleagues,” lead detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren, from Specialist Crime South, said.

Detectives, who cited blunt-force trauma and a head injury as the cause of death, believe that Kilonzi knew her attacker and they are trying to find a named suspect.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward. Please call 101 quoting CAD 5231/17Jan or to report anonymously you can contact Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111,” police added.

A Citibank spokesperson told the Press Association: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

“Our thoughts are with Marianne’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The deceased who was a Computer Science graduate from Kenyatta University served as vice president of trade and working capital sales at the major financial institution Citibank for over 18 years.

She had previously served as vice president, treasury amd trade solutions at Citibank, Kenya for almost two years after a near 16-year stint as assistant vice president.

Her friends and relatives mourned her as a hard working woman as they demanded justice.