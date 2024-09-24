Marie Osmond Net Worth

Marie Osmond, the American actress, singer, and television personality, has a net worth of $10 million. While she is best known for her connection to the famous family music group, The Osmonds, Marie carved out her own path as a successful solo country artist and television host. Her career has spanned decades, during which she has achieved significant success in both the music and entertainment industries.

Early Life

Born Olive Marie Osmond on October 13, 1959, in Ogden, Utah, Marie grew up in a family heavily involved in show business. Raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints alongside her eight siblings, she was introduced to the entertainment world early on, watching her brothers rise to fame as members of The Osmonds. However, Marie was never an official member of the family group and only occasionally appeared on television alongside her brothers.

Music Career

Marie Osmond’s musical career took off in 1973 when she released her debut single, “Paper Roses,” a country hit that topped the charts and solidified her place as a country music star. The success of this single led to her debut album, In My Little Corner of the World, which further established her popularity. Over the next few years, she continued to release successful albums, including Who’s Sorry Now (1975).

While Marie initially focused on country music, she eventually experimented with pop music, releasing This is the Way That I Feel in 1977. After a period of decline, she made a major comeback in 1985 with the album There’s No Stopping Your Heart, which featured hit singles like “Meet Me in Montana.” The following year, her album I Only Wanted You continued her success with the track “You’re Still New to Me” topping the country charts. However, by the late 1980s, Marie’s music career began to fade as country music trends shifted.

Television Career

Marie Osmond’s television career was just as notable as her music. In 1975, she and her brother Donny Osmond began hosting the popular variety show Donny & Marie on ABC. The show was a hit and led to The Osmond Family Hour in 1978. Although she later attempted to host her own show and star in sitcoms, these efforts did not achieve the same success.

Throughout the 1980s, Marie appeared in a variety of made-for-TV movies, including Side By Side: The True Story of the Osmond Family, Rooster, and I Married Wyatt Earp. She also ventured into voice acting, lending her voice to projects like The Velveteen Rabbit. In 1995, she returned to television with a recurring role in the sitcom Maybe This Time, and in 1998, she and Donny reunited as co-hosts for the show Donny & Marie.

Marie’s television presence continued in the following years. She frequently appeared as a guest host on ABC’s The Talk and officially joined the show’s panel full-time. Her Las Vegas residency show Donny & Marie at the Flamingo Hotel was a major success and ran for over a decade, cementing her status as a live performer.

Marie Osmond Books

Marie Osmond is also a bestselling author, having penned three successful books. Her first book, Behind My Smile: The Journey Out, dealt with her personal struggles, including her battle with postpartum depression. In 2009, she released her memoir, Might as Well Laugh About it Now, followed by The Key is Love in 2013, a tribute to her mother. Each of these books has resonated with fans and contributed to her reputation as an inspiring figure.

Real Estate

Over the years, Marie Osmond has made notable real estate transactions. In 2009, she listed her Orem, Utah home for $845,000, after having initially priced it at $1.2 million. The home, which was built in 1995, features 9,000 square feet, six bedrooms, and various luxury amenities.

Marie has also made headlines for her charitable contributions. In 2020, she announced her plans to leave her entire fortune to charity, opting not to pass it down to her children. She expressed a desire to encourage her children to build their own lives and work for their achievements.

