Mariska Hargitay Doesn’t Just Play An Investigator On ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ She’s Working To Solve Actual Crimes

For Mariska Hargitay, she takes her work seriously on and off screen.

The actress who found fame as beloved Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running drama “Law & Order: SVU” has assisted in solving some real-life crimes through her End The Backlog efforts.

During an appearance on “Today,” journalist Andrea Canning talked about the latest episode of the “Dateline True Crime Weekly” podcast. Part of the episode is about Michigan prosecutor Kym Worthy, who had a backlog of untested rape kits and needed funding to move forward with the tests if there was any hope of cracking the cases.

“So, who stepped in?” Canning said. “None other than ‘Law and Order’s’ Mariska Hargitay.”

Canning said Hargitay helped to raise the money to get the work done, which is “having a ripple effect across the country.”

End the Backlog is a program of the Joyful Heart Foundation, which Hargitay founded in 2004 with the goal of changing “society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse; support survivors’ healing; and end this violence.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Hargitay for comment.

It’s not the first time the actor’s real life and screen life have crossed streams.

In May, a lost child wandered into a “Law & Order” scene she was filming and sought the star’s help.

“This little angel girl was in need and we connected and I could see that,” Hargitay told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time. “So I did what any mother on this planet would do.”