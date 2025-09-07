Mark Wilkerson Net Worth

Mark Wilkerson is an American actor, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Course of Nature, Wilkerson has also made a name for himself as a songwriter, earning recognition for co-writing the hit song “It’s Not Over” performed by Daughtry. Beyond his music career, he is also known for his acting roles and his marriage to actress Melissa Joan Hart.

Early Life

Born on September 6, 1976, in Enterprise, Alabama, Mark Wilkerson grew up with a strong passion for music. His love for performing eventually led him to form the band Course of Nature, through which he gained mainstream attention in the early 2000s.

Music Career

As the frontman and guitarist of Course of Nature, Wilkerson established himself in the alternative rock scene. His biggest career highlight came when he co-wrote “It’s Not Over”, which appeared on Daughtry’s self-titled debut album. The song became a massive success, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

Wilkerson’s work with Course of Nature also gave him recognition as a respected musician, while his songwriting credits further boosted his reputation and earnings.

Acting Career

In addition to music, Mark Wilkerson has appeared in several television productions. His acting credits include roles in Satin, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and the reality special Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart, which chronicled his marriage to the actress.

Personal Life

Mark Wilkerson married actress Melissa Joan Hart on July 19, 2003, and the couple has three children: Mason Walter Wilkerson, Braydon Hart Wilkerson, and Tucker McFadden Wilkerson. Since 2007, the family has lived in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from his entertainment career, Wilkerson is also committed to philanthropy. In 2007, he coordinated a benefit concert in his hometown of Enterprise, Alabama, to support relief efforts for Enterprise High School, where eight students tragically lost their lives in a devastating storm.

