Marlo Thomas Reflects On Late Husband Phil Donahue’s Life And Legacy

After the news of Phil Donahue’s passing on Sunday, his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, shared some heartfelt memories of their time together.

Thomas posted a cherished photo on social media, showing the couple smiling on a scooter during a vacation.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me, taken on vacation.”

Addressing her followers, Thomas shared her grief: “I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night.

I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil and held him close to their hearts.”

She also expressed her gratitude, saying: “But I didn’t want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years.”

The couple’s deep bond was evident throughout their marriage, which lasted more than four decades.

Reflecting on Donahue’s connection with his audience, Thomas added, “As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”

A video from 1977 has also resurfaced, showing a memorable moment when Thomas appeared on Donahue’s talk show to promote her film Thieves. During the interview, Donahue took her hand and remarked, “You are really fascinating.”

To which Thomas responded: “You are wonderful. I said it when we were off the air, and I want to say, you are loving and generous and you like women, and it’s a pleasure. Whoever is the woman in your life is very lucky.”

Three years after that moment, the two were married, beginning a lifelong partnership that captivated their fans.

In 2012, Thomas shared the video on her YouTube channel, recalling their instant connection: “I met Phil on the Donahue Show in 1977—instant chemistry!”