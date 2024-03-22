Martin Shkreli, the Albanian American entrepreneur and former hedge fund manager, has garnered significant attention, both acclaim and notoriety, throughout his tumultuous career. Despite his past financial successes, Shkreli’s net worth currently stands at $0, a stark contrast to his peak net worth of $70 million.

Martin Shkreli Net Worth $0 Date of Birth March 17, 1983 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur and Former Hedge Fund Manager

Early Life

Born on March 17, 1983, in Brooklyn, New York, Martin Shkreli exhibited entrepreneurial ambition from a young age. Despite hailing from a modest background, Shkreli’s tenacity and intellect propelled him to pursue opportunities in finance and investment. His early career saw him intern at Jim Cramer’s Wall Street hedge fund at the tender age of 17, showcasing a keen eye for market trends and investment strategies.

Martin Shkreli Rise and Fall in Finance

Shkreli’s foray into the hedge fund industry culminated in the founding of Elea Capital Management in 2006, followed by the establishment of MSMB Capital Management in 2009. However, his ventures were marred by controversy and legal disputes, including allegations of securities fraud and misconduct. Despite initial setbacks, Shkreli persisted in his pursuit of financial success, founding Retrophin in 2011 to capitalize on investments in biotech companies.

Turing Pharmaceuticals

In 2015, Martin Shkreli made headlines with his acquisition of Turing Pharmaceuticals and subsequent price hike of the HIV treatment drug Daraprim.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Net Worth

The astronomical increase from $13.50 to $750 per pill sparked public outrage and earned Shkreli the moniker “Pharma Bro.” His unapologetic stance on the pricing strategy further fueled criticism and scrutiny of his business practices.

Martin Shkreli Convictions

Shkreli’s professional endeavors were overshadowed by legal woes, culminating in his arrest and conviction on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy. Despite vehemently defending his actions, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, signaling a dramatic downfall for the once-prominent entrepreneur. Additionally, legal proceedings have targeted Shkreli’s assets, including a Pablo Picasso painting and an unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album.

Personal Life

Beyond his financial missteps, Martin Shkreli’s personal conduct and controversies have further tarnished his reputation. From inflammatory social media posts to provocative actions, including offering financial rewards for obtaining strands of Hillary Clinton’s hair, Shkreli’s behavior has fueled public disdain and cemented his status as a polarizing figure in contemporary culture.

Martin Shkreli Net Worth

Martin Shkreli net worth is currently $0 from a peak of $70 million. He was arrested and convicted on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy.