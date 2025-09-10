Close Menu
    Marton Csokas Net Worth

    Marton Csokas is a celebrated New Zealand actor with a net worth of $4 million. Over the years, Csokas has built a successful career in film and television, showcasing his talent across a wide variety of roles in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent productions.

    Date of Birth Jun 30, 1966
    Place of Birth Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

    Early Life

    Born in June 1966 in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand, Marton Csokas discovered his passion for acting early on. He made his television debut in 1990 with a role on the series Shark in the Park. This marked the start of what would become a long and diverse acting career.

    Breakthrough on Television

    Csokas gained international recognition between 1997 and 2001 when he played Borias in the hit TV series Xena: Warrior Princess. His portrayal earned him a loyal following and opened the door to more prominent roles. In later years, he took on significant television characters, such as Jimmy Laszlo in the series Rogue (2013) and The Superintendent in the mini-series Klondike (2014). He is also noted for portraying General Thomas Gage in the historical drama Sons of Liberty.

    Success in Film

    Beyond television, Marton Csokas has appeared in an impressive range of films. He is widely recognized for his role as Celeborn in Peter Jackson’s epic The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

    His filmography spans genres, with credits in productions such as Broken English, xXx, Kangaroo Jack, Timeline, The Bourne Supremacy, Kingdom of Heaven, Aeon Flux, Romulus, My Father, Alice in Wonderland, The Debt, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Noah, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and The Equalizer. This versatility has solidified his reputation as a skilled character actor in both mainstream and independent cinema.

    With decades in the entertainment industry, Marton Csokas has earned not only financial success but also critical acclaim for his ability to take on complex and varied roles. His estimated net worth of $4 million reflects his dedication to his craft and his enduring presence in film and television.

     

