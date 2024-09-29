Masked Men Pour Blood at Gate of Wanjigi’s Nairobi Residence

Mystery surrounds a move by a motorist to pour blood at the gate of the Muthaiga residence of businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

His guards said occupants of a pickup stopped at the gate and poured about ten liters of blood before speeding off.

The blood was in a basin when the occupants who wore masks stopped to pour it as the guards who were then preparing to establish their identity peeped through a hole.

The guards said those behind the incident jumped back to their pickup and sped off after the Saturday September 28 night incident.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

They then sped off before the guards woke up Wanjigi.

Wanjigi said this is part of ongoing harassment by state agents over politics.

Police said no report had been made over the incident.

He also complained unmarked cars have been parked outside his compound with jammers that are interfering with his communication.

He said the move started on September 1.

“Why are unmarked vehicles outside my residence in Muthaiga for the last one week? This is clearly harassment on me and my family, this surveillance is unprecedented! These vehicles are jamming all communication to my residence!” he said on September 13.

And he tweeted on September 24 saying the harassment and jamming of his communication was ongoing saying it was on day 23.

Police have tried in the past to charge Wanjigi in connection with the anti-government protests in vain.

The High Court in Nairobi last week issued temporary orders barring the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) from charging Wanjigi pending a hearing and determination of a case filed.

“Pending the full inter parties hearing and determination of the interlocutory applications pending in this file, a conservatory order in the nature of an order of prohibition be and is hereby issued against the 2nd Respondent barring the 2nd Respondent from proffering or instituting any criminal charges or continuing any criminal prosecution against the Petitioner relating to the subject matter of the Petition herein,” ruled Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

“…and for added clarity the Petitioner shall not take plea before the subordinate court during his appearance of 26/09/2024, but the 2nd Respondent shall be at liberty to apply to this Court.”

Justice Mwamuye on August 20, 2024 ruled in favour of the former presidential candidate, stopping the ODPP from confiscating, retaining, or interfering with any firearms registered to him.

The court at the same time directed the prosecution to stay any criminal charges leveled against Wanjigi in respect to the firearm certificate pending the hearing and determination of the case.

This came after Wanjigi had only been detained by DCI the previous day after presenting himself for grilling over his alleged funding of the anti-government protests.

He was released on a personal bond of Sh10 million after appearing in court, where he was ordered to surrender his passport pending a ruling that was in his favor.