Mason Mount’s Injury Sidelines Him For Manchester United’s Upcoming Matches

Manchester United has announced the temporary absence of midfielder Mason Mount due to injury, impacting his participation in the upcoming matches.

Mount, who made a high-profile move from Chelsea to Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a substantial fee of £65 million, had started both of his new club’s Premier League matches. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury during the recent match against Tottenham.

In the Tottenham encounter, Mount was substituted in the final minutes, being replaced by Facundo Pellistri. What initially seemed like a routine tactical substitution has now been revealed as a necessary change due to an injury concern.

The club released an official statement indicating that Mason Mount will be unable to participate in the forthcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

The statement elaborated: “Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.”

As a result of this injury setback, Mount’s availability for England’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in September and the subsequent friendly match against Scotland at Hampden Park is now uncertain.

His absence could potentially impact England’s squad dynamics as they prepare for these important fixtures.

