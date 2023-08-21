Manchester United And Mason Greenwood Part Ways Following Investigation

Manchester United has announced the departure of forward Mason Greenwood by mutual agreement, concluding a comprehensive six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Greenwood, a 21-year-old England international, was arrested in January 2022 after allegations surfaced concerning material that was circulated online.

However, the charges against him, which included attempted rape and assault, were subsequently dropped on February 2, 2023.

In an official statement, Manchester United acknowledged the complexities surrounding Greenwood’s potential return to the club.

“All parties involved, including Mason himself, have recognized the challenges associated with his resuming his football career at Manchester United,” the statement read.

As a result, it has been collectively decided that it would be most suitable for Greenwood to continue his career away from Old Trafford. The club expressed its commitment to collaborating with Greenwood to facilitate this transition.

After a thorough evaluation of the evidence available, Manchester United concluded that the online content did not provide a complete representation of the situation.

It was determined that Greenwood did not commit the offenses for which he was initially charged. However, Greenwood took responsibility for his mistakes and acknowledged his role in the events.

In his own statement, Greenwood accepted his errors and expressed his gratitude to his family and loved ones for their support throughout this period.

He emphasized his intention to be a better footballer and an improved individual on and off the pitch. Greenwood expressed his gratitude to the club for their support since he joined them at the young age of seven.

The incident that sparked the investigation involved online material where a man, alleged to be Greenwood, was heard using offensive language and exhibiting aggressive behavior towards a woman. The woman explicitly declined consent, to which the man responded dismissively.

The man was then heard making threats.

While the charges were ultimately dropped due to key witnesses retracting their statements and new evidence emerging, Manchester United initiated an internal investigation to assess the situation.

The club gathered substantial evidence that had not been publicly disclosed and engaged with individuals who had a direct connection to or knowledge of the case.

The decision of Greenwood’s departure was originally scheduled to be announced before Manchester United’s opening Premier League match against Wolves on August 14. However, the announcement was delayed as the club considered various factors, including the feedback from fans and consultation with the women’s team.

Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return, a group of United supporters, protested Greenwood’s potential reintegration, advocating for a zero-tolerance stance against violence towards women.

