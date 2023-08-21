Senator Criticizes Sports CS Ababu Namwamba-Led Ministry For Alleged Exploitation Of Athletes

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has joined the chorus of parliamentarians condemning the alleged exploitation of athletes in the country by the Ministry of Sports.

On Sunday, he echoed Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah’s sentiments that the ministry, under the leadership of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, was failing in its responsibilities.

Cherargei took a swipe at the ministry officials, accusing them of extravagant spending at the expense of the athletes.

He expressed disbelief that some officials had reportedly traveled first class to Budapest, Hungary, accompanied by their girlfriends, during the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

“Why are ministry officials enjoying luxurious trips while our athletes suffer?” Cherargei questioned.

He further raised concerns over the alleged exploitation of female athletes by undisclosed officials within the sports ministry.

In his call for action, Cherargei urged Parliament to summon the CS Ababu Namwamba to address the reported mismanagement and exploitation of athletes in the country.

Kimani Ichung’wah had previously voiced his intention to summon the CS to parliament to answer allegations of athlete neglect.

Ichung’wah’s dissatisfaction stemmed from the reported neglect of athletes who had represented Kenya at the Berlin Games.

During a parliamentary session, he criticized the Sports Cabinet Secretary, emphasizing that his role was not merely about symbolic gestures, such as flag-raising, but rather to serve the interests of the country’s sportsmen and women.

