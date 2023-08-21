Spain’s Olga Carmona Scores Winning Goal In Women’s World Cup Final Amidst Her Father’s Death

In a poignant display of strength and determination, Spain’s football captain Olga Carmona scored the decisive goal in the Women’s World Cup final against England, securing her country’s victory.

However, the euphoria of this moment was short-lived as Carmona learned of her father’s passing immediately after the match.

At just 23 years old, Carmona played a pivotal role in leading Spain to victory over England, clinching the Women’s World Cup title.

The Real Madrid left-back netted the only goal of the match, showcasing her prowess on the field.

Tragically, Carmona’s triumph was accompanied by heartbreaking news. Her father, who had been battling a lengthy illness, passed away on the same day of the final, as reported by Reuters.

Following the game, Carmona took to social media to pay tribute to her late father. She posted an image of her kissing her winners’ medal and expressed her emotions with the words: “I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.” She continued, “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.”

A poignant detail of the World Cup triumph is the gold star that adorns the shirts of the winning team above the national crest.

Each star symbolizes a World Cup victory, making Carmona’s tribute even more meaningful.

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) also conveyed its condolences and support to Carmona and her family in the wake of this loss.

The RFEF expressed their empathy in a social media post, highlighting her significant contribution to Spanish soccer history.

Carmona’s outstanding performance during the Women’s World Cup was a testament to her dedication and resilience.

She started in five of Spain‘s seven matches throughout the tournament, showcasing her prowess as a key player in the team.

In a display of unity and consideration, Carmona’s family and friends chose to withhold the tragic news from her until after the final match, enabling her to focus entirely on the game.

Her mother and brothers arrived in Australia on the day of the final to provide their support.

Real Madrid, Carmona’s club, also conveyed their condolences to her and her family, emphasizing their solidarity during this difficult time.

