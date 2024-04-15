Matatu Tout Collapses, Dies at Bus Stop in Kahawa West

A tout collapsed and died as he attended to passengers at a bus stop in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

John Mburu, 65 had been at work on Saturday when he suddenly collapsed as he took his lunch.

Police said other touts and drivers said the deceased had ordered lunch, which he was taking when he suddenly collapsed and died.

He was rushed to Penda Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the Kenyatta University morgue for autopsy.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the discovery of bones of a human in a village in Athi River, Machakos County.

Police said the human body is suspected to have been eaten by wild animals along Mto Mawe within the Portland area.

The remains were taken to Shalom Community Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

And a 12-year-old girl was killed by her cousin in an incident in Kiamaciri sub-location, Kirinyaga County.

The assailant who is a form three student at

Katuthiine Secondary School is missing.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said.

A house girl went back home and found the body of the girl lying on the veranda and in a pool of blood.

She screamed for help when neighbours rushed the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The girl had a deep stab wound on the upper left side of the abdomen.

The body was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home for preservation pending postmortem.

Police said the hunt for the assailant aged 17 is ongoing.