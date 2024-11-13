Mathira residents collect signatures to recall MP Eric Wamumbi over Gachagua removal

A section of Mathira residents have embarked on the process of collecting signatures as they seek to recall their Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi.

They accuse him of failing to pursue their interests.

The process, being led by Samuel Ngari, a voter and resident of Mathira, kicked off Wednesday afternoon with the aim of achieving the constitutional threshold of at least 30% of the registered voters in Mathira – which translates to around 31,000 signatures.

Their mission is to collect at least 31,000 signatures out of the 104,000 registered voters in the constituency.

The residents cited his recent decision to vote in favour of a motion against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

It only took a little convincing from Samuel Ngari, whose idea is to recall the MP.

“We still hold the former DP as our man here even if they impeached him,” he said.

Ngari hopes to capitalize on the December holiday when most residents are back in the village to increase his numbers, even as the MP, on his social media platform Facebook, dismissed the exercise, terming it a fightback from the former Deputy President.

Gachagua was impeached from office after the senate upheld several charges leveled against him. The MP is among those who voted for his removal yet Gachagua was seen as his godfather.