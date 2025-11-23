Matiang’i leads opposition offensive in Kisii, warns against poll interference

A section of the united opposition has escalated its political offensive, accusing leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration of plotting to interfere with upcoming by-elections in their strongholds.

The coalition insisted that any such attempts will not succeed, vowing to use the mini polls to make a decisive political statement.

Led by Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Dr. Fred Matiang’i, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, the opposition team on Sunday embarked on an intensive campaign tour across Nyamira County to rally support for Jeremiah Ongaro, the UPA candidate in the Ekeranyo by-election.

The leaders traversed Chepilat, Ikonge, and Ekerenyo before convening a major rally at the Ekerenyo grounds, sharply criticizing President William Ruto’s administration and declaring their commitment to field a single unified candidate in the 2027 presidential race.

Karua reaffirmed the coalition’s unity, saying the opposition was moving “in one direction” and would back a consensus flag bearer. Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gesairo warned government operatives against using money to influence the by-election, asserting that the coalition was prepared to resist any manipulation.

Natembeya maintained that the coalition’s principal mission was to “send Ruto home,” while Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni criticized the president’s recent address to Parliament, accusing him of making misleading claims about key sectors.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale added that aspirations to transform Kenya into a “Singapore” under the current administration were far-fetched, citing rampant corruption within government ranks.

Dr. Matiang’i cautioned against what he termed the politicization of the country’s security agencies, urging top officials not to allow themselves to be weaponized for partisan interests.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka expressed concern over threats directed at leaders opposing the president, warning that political intimidation could destabilize the country.

The opposition also directed fresh criticism at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, accusing them of sponsoring disruptions at their rallies and warning that they should brace for an intense political contest in Western Kenya