Matt Gaetz Set To Join OAN As Anchor

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is expected to take on a new role as an anchor for One America News Network (OAN), according to a source familiar with the matter.

This marks a significant shift for Gaetz, who announced last month that he would not return to Congress in the next term. “I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch,” Gaetz told conservative activist Charlie Kirk in a recent interview.

OAN, known for its far-right stance and strong support of former President Donald Trump, has yet to confirm the hire officially. When asked, OAN President Charles Herring declined to comment.

Gaetz’s move to OAN could provide a boost to the network, which has struggled since losing its contract with DirecTV in 2022. The channel, which now relies heavily on online streaming, has gained notoriety for promoting conspiracy theories and airing content supportive of Trump.

The decision to join OAN comes after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for attorney general, reportedly due to a lack of Senate support. His withdrawal followed bipartisan calls for accountability, including demands to release a House Ethics Committee report investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and other alleged crimes.

First elected to Congress in 2016, Gaetz has faced ongoing scrutiny over allegations of having a sexual relationship with a minor in 2017, accusations he has repeatedly denied.

Outside politics, Gaetz has embraced opportunities on platforms like Cameo, where he sells personalized video messages. His Cameo bio humorously references his political career: “I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker,” a nod to his pivotal role in the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.