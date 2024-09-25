Matt Leinart, a retired NFL quarterback and current television analyst, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He played for several NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Oakland Raiders. His most notable contract was a six-year deal worth $51 million, signed during his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2006. However, he earned $14 million from this contract before being released in 2010. In total, Leinart made $18 million from his NFL career.

Matt Leinart Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth May 11, 1983 Place of Birth Santa Ana, California Nationality American Profession American Professional Footballer

Early Life

Born on May 11, 1983, in Santa Ana, California, Matt Leinart faced challenges early in life, including a condition called strabismus, which required surgery to correct his crossed eyes. Despite being bullied, Leinart turned to sports for solace. He excelled in both football and basketball at Mater Dei High School, eventually leading his football team to a CIF Division I co-championship in his junior year. His impressive skills earned him recognition as the Gatorade California High School Football Player of the Year.

Matt Leinart College Career at USC

Leinart’s exceptional talent carried him to the University of Southern California (USC), where he played under coach Pete Carroll. After redshirting in 2001, Leinart became USC’s starting quarterback in his sophomore year. He immediately made an impact, leading the team to an 11-1 season and securing the MVP title at the Rose Bowl.

In his junior year, Leinart solidified his legacy by leading the Trojans to an undefeated season and winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy. He also earned MVP honors at the Orange Bowl after throwing five touchdown passes in a 55-19 victory over Oklahoma. Although the Trojans fell to Texas in the Rose Bowl during his senior year, Leinart finished his collegiate career as USC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and completion percentage. His achievements led to his 2017 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Arizona Cardinals and Beyond

Leinart entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the 2006 draft, selected by the Arizona Cardinals. In his debut season, he threw two touchdown passes and later set an NFL rookie record with 405 passing yards in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. He ended his rookie year with a 4-7 record. Unfortunately, Leinart’s second season was cut short due to a fractured collarbone, placing him on injured reserve.

Also Read: Mark Burnett Net Worth

Although he returned to play after recovering, veteran quarterback Kurt Warner ultimately took over the starting role, leaving Leinart as the backup. Warner led the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl appearance, and when he retired, many believed Leinart would reclaim his starting position. However, his inconsistent performance led to his release from the team in 2010.

Houston Texans and Later NFL Years

Leinart signed with the Houston Texans as a backup quarterback in 2010. Due to Matt Schaub’s strong performance, Leinart didn’t see any playtime that season. In 2011, after Schaub suffered an injury, Leinart got his chance but quickly fractured his collarbone, ending his season prematurely. He was released by the Texans in 2012.

Leinart later joined the Oakland Raiders as a backup quarterback to Carson Palmer in 2012. He briefly appeared in a game in Week 16 but was not re-signed. In 2013, Leinart signed with the Buffalo Bills but was released shortly after as the position went to another player.

Post-NFL Career

Following his retirement from the NFL, Matt Leinart transitioned into broadcasting. He now works as a studio analyst for Fox Sports, providing coverage of college football. He also appears on the Pac-12 network and makes guest appearances on podcasts, sharing his insights into football and his professional experiences.

Personal Life

Leinart has a son from his previous relationship with Brynn Cameron, a former USC women’s basketball player. He later married actress Josie Loren, and the couple has two sons together.

Real Estate

In June 2016, Leinart purchased a home in Manhattan Beach, California, for $2.245 million. The property includes a large pool and a sports court in the backyard, reflecting Leinart’s active lifestyle.

Matt Leinart Net Worth

Matt Leinart net worth is $12 million.