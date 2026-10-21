Matthew Labyorteaux has an estimated net worth of $400,000, earned through a career spanning television, film, animation and video games. The American actor and voice performer is best known for playing Albert Quinn Ingalls on the NBC family drama Little House on the Prairie. He joined the series in 1978 and became one of its most recognisable young cast members.

Labyorteaux began acting as a child and appeared in several television productions before landing his breakthrough role. He later starred in the science-fiction series Whiz Kids and the 1986 horror film Deadly Friend. As his career developed, he moved increasingly into voice acting, working on animated productions, video games and additional dialogue recording for film and television.

Matthew Labyorteaux Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth December 8, 1966 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Matthew Charles Labyorteaux was born on December 8, 1966, in Los Angeles, California. He was adopted as an infant by Ronald Labyorteaux, an interior designer and talent agent, and Frances Marshall Labyorteaux, an actress.

His older brother, Patrick Labyorteaux, was also adopted by the family and later became an actor. The brothers eventually appeared together on Little House on the Prairie.

Labyorteaux experienced significant health and developmental difficulties during his early childhood. According to accounts shared by his mother, he was born with a hole in his heart and experienced delays in walking and speaking. Doctors initially expressed concerns about his development, but he made substantial progress as he grew older.

His introduction to acting came while he accompanied his brother to auditions. He attracted attention from people in the entertainment industry and began securing commercial work as a child.

First Acting Roles

Labyorteaux made his feature-film debut in the 1974 drama A Woman Under the Influence, directed by John Cassavetes. He played Angelo Longhetti, the son of characters portrayed by Peter Falk and Gena Rowlands.

He subsequently appeared in several television programmes during the 1970s. His credits included The Rookies, The Bob Newhart Show, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and Lou Grant.

In 1977, he landed a regular role as Frankie on NBC’s children’s adventure series The Red Hand Gang. The programme followed a group of young amateur crime fighters and gave him further experience in television.

These early performances helped establish Labyorteaux as a working child actor before he secured the role that would define much of his career.

‘Little House on the Prairie’

Labyorteaux became widely recognised after joining Little House on the Prairie as Albert Quinn Ingalls in 1978. However, his first appearance on the programme came earlier, when he played a young version of Charles Ingalls, the character portrayed by Michael Landon.

Albert was a fictional character created for the television adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. In the series, Charles and Caroline Ingalls take Albert into their family after finding him without a permanent home.

The character became an important addition to the show’s storylines. Albert faced challenges involving his biological family, addiction, illness and his place within the Ingalls household. These storylines allowed Labyorteaux to portray both lighthearted moments and emotionally demanding situations.

He appeared alongside Michael Landon, Melissa Gilbert and Karen Grassle, among other cast members. His brother Patrick also appeared on the series as Andrew Garvey.

Labyorteaux remained closely associated with the programme through 1983 and returned as Albert in the television movie Little House: Look Back to Yesterday. His performance also earned him Young Artist Award nominations.

During much of his early career, he was credited as Matthew Laborteaux, a spelling that continues to appear in references to his earlier acting work. His full name is Matthew Charles Labyorteaux.

‘Whiz Kids’

After his time on Little House on the Prairie, Labyorteaux secured another leading television role. Between 1983 and 1984, he played Richie Adler on the CBS series Whiz Kids.

The programme followed a group of technologically gifted teenagers who used computers to investigate crimes. Richie served as the group’s computer expert, working with technology that reflected the growing public interest in computers during the early 1980s.

Although Whiz Kids lasted only one season, the role gave Labyorteaux another opportunity to demonstrate his acting abilities. His performance also earned him a Young Artist Award nomination.

‘Deadly Friend’

In 1986, Labyorteaux starred in Deadly Friend, a science-fiction horror film directed by Wes Craven. He played Paul Conway, a teenage scientific genius who attempts to revive his deceased neighbour, Samantha, portrayed by Kristy Swanson.

The film combines science fiction, horror and teenage drama. It later developed a cult following among fans of Craven’s work.

Labyorteaux continued appearing in television productions after the film’s release. His credits include Highway to Heaven, Amazing Stories, The Love Boat, Simon & Simon, Night Court, Paradise and Silk Stalkings.

Over time, he reduced his on-camera appearances as voice acting became a more prominent part of his professional life.

Voice Acting Contributes

Voice acting allowed Labyorteaux to continue working in entertainment without relying entirely on live-action roles. He developed credits in animated films, television series, video games and additional dialogue recording.

One of his notable animation credits was Disney’s Mulan, released in 1998, in which he provided additional voices. He also worked on projects such as Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase, Everyone’s Hero, Bride Wars and Next Gen.

He became particularly recognisable among anime audiences for voicing Jaden Yuki in the English-language version of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. He also voiced the character’s darker Supreme King persona and later reprised the role in the video game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links.

Other animation credits include Nabu in Winx Club and Scott Abernathy in G.I. Joe: Sigma 6.

His voice work has extended into the video game industry, including projects in the .hack franchise and Star Wars: The Old Republic. He has also performed additional dialogue and background voices for film and television productions.

This shift broadened his career beyond the child-actor roles that first made him famous and enabled him to work across different forms of entertainment.

Video Game Achievements

Beyond his professional voice work, Labyorteaux developed a reputation as a skilled arcade gamer during the early 1980s.

In 1981, he competed in Atari’s Centipede world championship and finished among the leading players. The following year, he participated in a celebrity Pac-Man tournament sponsored by People magazine.

He reportedly scored approximately 1.2 million points in the tournament and was recognised as its United States champion.

His success in competitive gaming was unusual for a television actor of his age. It also demonstrated an interest in video games that predated his later work voicing characters in the industry.

Charity Work

Labyorteaux and his brother Patrick became involved in supporting homeless, abused and runaway young people. Their efforts developed into the Youth Rescue Fund, which supported programmes serving teenagers in crisis.

The brothers used their public profiles to raise awareness and support services for young people facing difficult circumstances. In 1992, they appeared before a US House subcommittee to advocate for runaway and homeless youth.

Their charitable activities represented a different aspect of their lives beyond acting. The initiative also demonstrated their interest in using their recognition to support vulnerable young people.

Personal Life

Labyorteaux has generally maintained a private personal life. Unlike some former child actors, he has largely stayed away from the celebrity spotlight while continuing to work in the entertainment industry.

He has participated in Little House on the Prairie reunions and anniversary events, maintaining a connection to the series that brought him widespread recognition.

In 2020, Labyorteaux married Leslie Labyorteaux and became a stepfather to her two children.

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