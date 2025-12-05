Matthew Tkachuk Siblings: All About Brady and Taryn Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk is a prominent American professional ice hockey winger, currently serving as an alternate captain for the Florida Panthers in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Born on December 11, 1997, in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tkachuk grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, Missouri, immersed in the world of hockey from a young age.

As the son of former NHL star Keith Tkachuk, a U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer who played 18 seasons and amassed over 1,000 points, Matthew was destined for the rink.

He later spent one standout season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, scoring the overtime winner in the 2016 Memorial Cup final.

Drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2016, Tkachuk has evolved into one of the league’s most dynamic and physical forwards, known for his elite playmaking, scoring prowess, and unrelenting competitiveness.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Matthew has two siblings.

His younger brother, Brady Tkachuk, born on September 16, 1999, is two years his junior and mirrors Matthew’s gritty, high-impact style on the ice.

Brady serves as the captain of the Ottawa Senators, a role he assumed at the age of 22 in 2021, making him one of the youngest captains in NHL history.

Selected fourth overall by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft, Brady has emerged as a power forward with a lethal shot.

He has led the Senators in scoring during multiple seasons and built a reputation for leadership and physicality.

The brothers, often dubbed the Bash Brothers for their hard-nosed play, finally shared the ice as teammates for Team USA in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025.

Matthew’s younger sister, Taryn Tkachuk, born in 2002, diverges from the family’s hockey legacy by excelling in field hockey.

A standout athlete, Taryn played NCAA Division I field hockey at the University of Virginia, showcasing speed, skill, and determination on the national stage.

Career

Tkachuk’s NHL journey began when he made the Calgary Flames’ opening-night roster as an 18-year-old in 2016.

In his rookie season, he tallied 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) over 76 games while collecting 105 penalty minutes.

He finished seventh in Calder Trophy voting and established himself as a top-six agitator with real offensive impact.

Also Read: Derek Fisher Siblings: Getting to Know Duane Washington

Over the next five seasons with Calgary, Tkachuk developed into a franchise cornerstone.

He peaked with a franchise-record-tying 104 points (42 goals, 62 assists) in 2021-22 alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm.

His physicality and timely provocations became part of his hockey identity.

He recorded his first hat trick in 2019 and surpassed his father’s single-season points mark in 2022.

The summer of 2022 saw Tkachuk orchestrate a blockbuster trade to the Florida Panthers, signing an eight-year, 76 million dollar extension.

In his debut Panthers season (2022-23), he recorded 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists).

He led Florida to an unexpected Eastern Conference Final run despite their difficult regular-season record.

Tkachuk’s playoff performance included 24 points in 20 games, guiding the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

They fell short that year, but his impact was undeniable.

In 2023-24, he added 88 regular-season points before delivering 22 points in 24 playoff games.

He helped clinch Florida’s first-ever Stanley Cup with a dramatic Game 7 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

In 2024-25, he repeated the feat and scored the Cup-winning goal in Game 6 of the Final.

He achieved this despite missing time due to a groin injury sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Now 27, with more than 600 career points, Tkachuk has become known for clutch performances and consistent elite production.

Accolades

In junior competition, Tkachuk earned gold at the 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship.

He also collected bronze at the 2016 World Juniors, co-leading Team USA with 11 points.

His lone OHL season produced a Memorial Cup championship and a First All-Star Team selection.

In the NHL, Tkachuk earned All-Star selections in 2020 and 2023.

At the 2023 event, he was named MVP after recording seven points and securing victory for the Atlantic Division.

He was selected to the NHL Second All-Star Team in both 2022 and 2023.

These honors recognized his back-to-back 100-plus-point seasons and his emergence as a top-tier forward.

In 2023, he was a Hart Memorial Trophy finalist, a nod to his transformative impact on Florida’s resurgence.

He has won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025.

His 2025 Cup win included scoring the championship-winning goal in Game 6.

Internationally, he earned a silver medal at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off alongside his brother Brady.