Derek Fisher Siblings: Getting to Know Duane Washington

Derek Fisher is a retired American professional basketball player, coach, and executive, widely recognized for his 18-season career in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Born on August 9, 1974, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Fisher emerged from a modest background to become one of the league’s most reliable point guards, known for his clutch performances, leadership, and unwavering loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and shooting left-handed, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over 1,287 regular-season games, while appearing in a then-record 259 playoff games.

Beyond the court, Fisher served as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) from 2006 to 2013, navigating major labor disputes including the 2011 lockout.

After retiring in 2014, he transitioned into coaching, leading the New York Knicks and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and later worked as a broadcaster and general manager.

Derek has an older half-brother, Duane Washington, born to his mother Annette from a previous relationship, who carved out his own path in the NBA as a guard for teams like the New Jersey Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Washington appeared in 246 games over seven seasons, averaging 5.0 points per game, and later transitioned into coaching and scouting roles, including stints with the Indiana Pacers.

The brothers grew up close, with a young Derek often shadowing Duane at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School practices in Little Rock, where both honed their skills on local courts.

Fisher also has a younger sister but not much is known about her.

Fisher’s NBA journey began with promise at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he starred as a communications major, earning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors in his senior season with averages of 17.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

Selected 24th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1996 NBA Draft, part of a storied class alongside Kobe Bryant, Fisher quickly integrated into the franchise, debuting with 12 points and five assists against the Phoenix Suns.

His first eight seasons in Los Angeles solidified him as a steady starter alongside Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal under coach Phil Jackson, contributing to a dominant era with consistent playoff runs, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 1998.

Seeking a larger role, Fisher signed a six-year, 37-million-dollar deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2004, where he averaged 11.7 points but departed after one season via trade to the Utah Jazz, helping them reach the 2007 Western Conference Finals.

A family medical crisis prompted his emotional return to the Lakers in 2007, where he reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup for back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

Later stints included brief tenures with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he reached the 2012 NBA Finals, and the Dallas Mavericks, before retiring in 2014 after a final season with the Lakers.

Post-playing, Fisher led the Knicks to a 40-74 record over two seasons from 2014 to 2016, then guided the Sparks to a 20-win campaign in 2019 as WNBA Coach of the Year, followed by a short-lived general manager role until 2022.

He now serves as an analyst for Spectrum SportsNet and Turner Sports.

Fisher captured five NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010, forming the backbone of three-peats and repeat titles alongside Hall of Famers like Bryant, O’Neal, and Jackson.

His iconic 0.4-second game-winning shot in Game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs remains one of the most celebrated clutch moments in playoff history.

Fisher holds the distinction of playing in 259 postseason games, a record at retirement surpassed only by LeBron James in 2020, and reached career milestones including 1,000 games, 9,000 points, and 1,000 three-pointers.

As NBPA president, he orchestrated key negotiations during the 2011 lockout and led the 2013 ousting of executive director Billy Hunter amid financial irregularities.

In coaching, he earned WNBA Coach of the Year in 2019 with the Sparks, posting a 22-10 regular-season record.