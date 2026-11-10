Mauritius Announces Scholarships for Kenyan Students

The Government of the Republic of Mauritius has announced 15 scholarships for Kenyan students seeking to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies at public higher education institutions in the island nation.

The scholarships will cover undergraduate degree programmes, Master of Philosophy (MPhil), combined MPhil/PhD and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) studies.

According to the scholarship announcement, interested applicants will be required to follow a two-stage application process.

First, candidates must apply for admission to a public Higher Education Institution (HEI) in Mauritius by the end of January 2027.

After applying for admission, applicants must submit two copies of their application documents to the Ministry of Education in Kenya.

The documents must reach the ministry by 5pm on Tuesday, February 23, 2027.

The Ministry of Education has advised interested students to visit its official website for detailed scholarship information, eligibility requirements, application forms and submission guidelines.